JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.