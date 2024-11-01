JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,015,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,278,000 after acquiring an additional 526,119 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 198,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 545,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

