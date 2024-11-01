John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

