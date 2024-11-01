John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
