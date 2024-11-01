Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.31), reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

KSPI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $109.18. 163,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $19,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after buying an additional 2,196,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSPI

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.