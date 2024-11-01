Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.31), reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.
KSPI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $109.18. 163,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
