JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,884. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. Twilio has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Twilio by 58.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.