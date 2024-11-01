Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

