Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on KPTI
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.