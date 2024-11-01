KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 5.0% in October

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in KB Home by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.