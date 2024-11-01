Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $451.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

