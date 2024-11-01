Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target to $33.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

