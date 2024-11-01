Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

K traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 3,773,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 86.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock valued at $98,438,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

