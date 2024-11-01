Kevin Feeley Sells 274 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,736.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Feeley sold 262 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $8,308.02.

GeneDx stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $8,090,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

