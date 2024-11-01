KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 851.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

