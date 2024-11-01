Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 609.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

