Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 338,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 451,669 shares.The stock last traded at $119.25 and had previously closed at $123.05.

The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.