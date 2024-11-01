Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.62 ($5.02) and last traded at €4.67 ($5.08). Approximately 384,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.73 ($5.14).

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

