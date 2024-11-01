Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $898,875.97 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00054329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,552,147 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

