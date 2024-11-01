Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

