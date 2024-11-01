Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 5,676,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.