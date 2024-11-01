Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 5,665,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

