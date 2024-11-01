L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $247.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.