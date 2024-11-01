Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 284,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,490,000 after acquiring an additional 77,921 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

