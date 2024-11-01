LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Issues Positive Forecast for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $319.00 to $344.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.65. 165,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $377.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,412 shares of company stock valued at $33,971,508 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.