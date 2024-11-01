Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

LAKE stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.24. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.