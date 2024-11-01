Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.75.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LANC

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.97. 17,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,054. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $161.54 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average is $184.81.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.