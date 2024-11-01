Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $116.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

