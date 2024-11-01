Laqira Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,145.79 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $50,145.79 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

