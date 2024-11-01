Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.19. Larimar Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 65,375 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.