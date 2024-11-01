Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 6.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 597,693 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

