Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 179,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $3,795,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,588 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

