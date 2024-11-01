Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,634. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $103.73 and a 52-week high of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.