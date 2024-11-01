Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Lazard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,402. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

