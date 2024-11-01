LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 300 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.48 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

