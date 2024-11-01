LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 110 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.8% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

SO stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $94.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

