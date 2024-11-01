Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.89. 132,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,583. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.03 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

