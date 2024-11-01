Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

