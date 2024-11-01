Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

MS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.59. 366,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,296. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.