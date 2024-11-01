Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

