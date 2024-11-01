Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 937.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,650. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

