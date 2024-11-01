Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 16,832 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYMI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 18,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.