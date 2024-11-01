Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 93,840 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,884,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.29. 182,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,531. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.59 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.