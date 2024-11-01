Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,340 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,063,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $485.25. 97,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,064. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.00 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.23.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

