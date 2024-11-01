Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of SAGE FY2024 Earnings

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.25). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

