Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $435,960.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 560,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,033.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

