Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 845028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lemonade by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

