Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 82,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 257,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of £14.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.06.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

