Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $169.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.