Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 385 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $163.32 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

