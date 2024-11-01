Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Lincoln National Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

