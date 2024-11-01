Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Get Linde alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,447. Linde has a one year low of $385.12 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.04 and a 200 day moving average of $451.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.