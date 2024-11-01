LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $55.23. LivaNova shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 145,438 shares changing hands.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after buying an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 607,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,816,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

